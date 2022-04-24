Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres: Live updates, start time and analysis

ICYMI: Dodgers fall to Padres on 10th-inning sacrifice fly as San Diego does ‘beat L.A.’

SAN DIEGO — The first time the chant rained down at Petco Park on Saturday night, the Dodgers quieted the crowd.

“Beat L.A.! Beat L.A.!”

That’s what San Diego Padres fans screamed in the top of the eighth inning, with their team trying to protect a two-run lead, and their closer on the mound attempting to secure a five-out save.

Then, with runners on the corners, Trea Turner came to the plate and laced a tying double to left field.

When the chant returned in the bottom of the ninth — more screams of “Beat L.A.! Beat L.A.!” showering Padres shortstop C.J. Abrams with a runner on first and two outs — the Dodgers quelled the celebration again, with reliever Daniel Hudson fanning Abrams with a slider to send the game to extra innings.

