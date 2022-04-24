Share
Live
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres: Live updates, start time and analysis

Share
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws against the Minnesota Twins.
Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw delivers against the Minnesota Twins on April 13.
(Craig Lassig / Associated Press)

Clayton Kershaw takes the mound for the Dodgers as they look to close out their three-game series against the San Diego Padres. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. PDT.

By Houston MitchellAssistant Sports Editor 

Here’s what you need to know

ICYMI: Dodgers fall to Padres on 10th-inning sacrifice fly as San Diego does ‘beat L.A.’

By Jack Harris

SAN DIEGO — The first time the chant rained down at Petco Park on Saturday night, the Dodgers quieted the crowd.

“Beat L.A.! Beat L.A.!”

That’s what San Diego Padres fans screamed in the top of the eighth inning, with their team trying to protect a two-run lead, and their closer on the mound attempting to secure a five-out save.

Then, with runners on the corners, Trea Turner came to the plate and laced a tying double to left field.

When the chant returned in the bottom of the ninth — more screams of “Beat L.A.! Beat L.A.!” showering Padres shortstop C.J. Abrams with a runner on first and two outs — the Dodgers quelled the celebration again, with reliever Daniel Hudson fanning Abrams with a slider to send the game to extra innings.

Read more >>>

Share