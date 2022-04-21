Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer’s leave extended again by MLB

Major League Baseball and the players’ union agreed Thursday to extend Trevor Bauer‘s leave from the Dodgers through April 29, according to a league source.

The leave had been set to expire Friday, although in the interim Bauer had explored whether that extension had been binding.

Bauer has missed 105 games since the league first put him on leave in July. He could ask for that time to be credited against any suspension as part of a negotiated agreement, but Bauer has maintained he has done nothing wrong and should not be suspended.

Bauer was cleared in February of criminal charges stemming from sexual assault allegations that were brought against him by a woman in June, but he could still be suspended by Commissioner Rob Manfred if MLB finds he violated the league’s sexual assault policy. The league could also defer discipline to the Dodgers.

There had been indications that a decision on a suspension would come this week, and a decision could come before Bauer’s current leave expires. The league and union could also agree to extend Bauer’s leave again.

The Dodgers have not said publicly whether they would reinstate Bauer after a suspension, or would do so if the league does not suspend him. Baseball insiders do not believe Bauer will return to the Dodgers.

Bauer originally went on leave July 2 last year, several days after a San Diego woman sought a restraining order against him. The restraining order was later denied, and the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office declined to file criminal charges.

Bauer has denied any wrongdoing, claiming he and the woman had consensual rough sex.

Bauer also requested that the Pasadena Police Department supply cellphone records from the woman that his attorneys argued would show the woman had “a plan to seek rough sex so she could later seek to profit.” However, that request was denied by a judge earlier this month.