Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres: Live updates, start time and analysis

Chris Taylor provides muscle, Dustin May offers grit in Dodgers’ victory over Padres
SAN DIEGO — At every mention of their rivalry with the Padres this past week, or every reference to revenge after last year’s playoff elimination, the Dodgers preached nothing but poise and control.
Emotions have been downplayed.
Ramifications minimized.
The importance of a single early-season series kept in perspective.
Share
Dodgers TV schedule for the 2023 regular season
Here’s a look at the Dodgers TV schedule for the 2023 regular season. All times and broadcast/streaming options are subject to change.
Share