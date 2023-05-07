Live
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres: Live updates, start time and analysis

Share
Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urías delivers against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urías delivers against the Pittsburgh Pirates on April 27. Urías is 4-3 with a 3.86 earned-run average over seven starts this season.
(Gene J. Puskar / Associated Press)

Julio Urías takes the mound for the Dodgers as they look to pick up a series win over the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. PDT (ESPN).

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know

Chris Taylor provides muscle, Dustin May offers grit in Dodgers’ victory over Padres

By Jack Harris

SAN DIEGO — At every mention of their rivalry with the Padres this past week, or every reference to revenge after last year’s playoff elimination, the Dodgers preached nothing but poise and control.

Emotions have been downplayed.

Ramifications minimized.

The importance of a single early-season series kept in perspective.

Read more >>>

Share

Dodgers TV schedule for the 2023 regular season

Here’s a look at the Dodgers TV schedule for the 2023 regular season. All times and broadcast/streaming options are subject to change.

Share