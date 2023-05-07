Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres: Live updates, start time and analysis

Chris Taylor provides muscle, Dustin May offers grit in Dodgers’ victory over Padres

SAN DIEGO — At every mention of their rivalry with the Padres this past week, or every reference to revenge after last year’s playoff elimination, the Dodgers preached nothing but poise and control.

Emotions have been downplayed.

Ramifications minimized.

The importance of a single early-season series kept in perspective.

Read more >>>