Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres: Live updates, start time, score and news

Julio Urías continues to prove he’s one elite pitcher who is impossible to ignore

SAN DIEGO — Dave Roberts doesn’t like the way that, in his view, Julio Urías gets overlooked as one of baseball’s best pitchers.

And though the 26-year-old left-hander might not acknowledge it, Roberts believes it has motivated his ever-astonishing — and increasingly Cy Young-caliber — 2022 campaign.

“His mentality is up there with some of the best that I’ve ever seen,” the Dodgers manager said. “To be quite honest, I think that Julio is using some of the lack of recognition as fuel. I think all players have some sense of what fuels them. And I believe this is part of his.”

