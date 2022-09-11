Share
Live
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres: Live updates, start time, score and news

Share
Dodgers starting pitcher Andrew Heaney throws during a game.
Dodgers pitcher Andrew Heaney will start against the San Diego Padres on Sunday. Heaney is 2-2 with a 2.94 earned-run average over 11 starts this season.
(Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)

Andrew Heaney gets the start for the Dodgers as they look to close out their three-game series against the San Diego Padres with a win Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. PDT.

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know

Julio Urías continues to prove he’s one elite pitcher who is impossible to ignore

By Jack Harris

SAN DIEGO — Dave Roberts doesn’t like the way that, in his view, Julio Urías gets overlooked as one of baseball’s best pitchers.

And though the 26-year-old left-hander might not acknowledge it, Roberts believes it has motivated his ever-astonishing — and increasingly Cy Young-caliber — 2022 campaign.

“His mentality is up there with some of the best that I’ve ever seen,” the Dodgers manager said. “To be quite honest, I think that Julio is using some of the lack of recognition as fuel. I think all players have some sense of what fuels them. And I believe this is part of his.”

Read more >>>

Share

How to watch and stream the Dodgers this season

Here’s a look at the Dodgers broadcast and streaming schedule for the remainder of the 2022 regular season:

Share