Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Live updates, start time and analysis

ICYMI: James Outman makes mesmerizing MLB debut in Dodgers’ win over Rockies
DENVER — The Dodgers still have a couple of days to try to win the Juan Soto sweepstakes.
In the meantime, however, they are already benefitting from the addition of another left-handed hitting right fielder.
In a mesmerizing major league debut Sunday, rookie James Outman had three hits and three RBIs, including a home run in his very first at-bat, to help the Dodger beat the Colorado Rockies 7-3 at Coors Field.
The victory gave the Dodgers (68-33) a series win in Denver this weekend, and an MLB-best 21-5 mark in July — matching the most wins the club has ever had in the month and the fourth-highest July winning percentage (.808) by any major league team since 1900.
On Sunday, Outman left his own mark on team history.
