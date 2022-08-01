Share
Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dodgers pitcher Andrew Heaney delivers against the Washington Nationals.
Dodgers pitcher Andrew Heaney is set to start Monday against the San Francisco Giants. Heaney is 1-0 with a 0.47 earned-run average over four starts this season.
(Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

Andrew Heaney gets the start as the Dodgers open a four-game road series against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on Monday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. PT.

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

ICYMI: James Outman makes mesmerizing MLB debut in Dodgers’ win over Rockies

By Jack Harris

DENVER — The Dodgers still have a couple of days to try to win the Juan Soto sweepstakes.

In the meantime, however, they are already benefitting from the addition of another left-handed hitting right fielder.

In a mesmerizing major league debut Sunday, rookie James Outman had three hits and three RBIs, including a home run in his very first at-bat, to help the Dodger beat the Colorado Rockies 7-3 at Coors Field.

The victory gave the Dodgers (68-33) a series win in Denver this weekend, and an MLB-best 21-5 mark in July — matching the most wins the club has ever had in the month and the fourth-highest July winning percentage (.808) by any major league team since 1900.

On Sunday, Outman left his own mark on team history.

How to watch and stream the Dodgers this season

Here’s a look at the Dodgers broadcast and streaming schedule for the remainder of the 2022 regular season:

