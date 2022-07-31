Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies: Live updates, start time, news and analysis

ICYMI: Clayton Kershaw’s start comes to a screeching halt in Dodgers’ loss to Rockies
DENVER — For five innings on Saturday night, Clayton Kershaw navigated both a last-place opponent, the high-altitude elements and a quickly elevated pitch count.
Despite giving up two unearned runs in the first inning, he had kept the Colorado Rockies quiet over the next four as the Dodgers took a lead at Coors Field.
In the bottom of the sixth, however, it look just seven pitches for his outing to come to a screeching end.
The Rockies hit back-to-back singles against his curveball. They pulled in front with a two-run triple and an RBI single on consecutive first-pitch sliders.
