Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies: Live updates, start time, news and analysis

Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin will start the team's series finale against the Colorado Rockies.
Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin will start the team’s series finale against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday. Gonsolin is 11-1 with a 2.26 earned-run average over 18 starts this season.
The Dodgers close out their four-game series against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 12:10 p.m. PT.

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know

ICYMI: Clayton Kershaw’s start comes to a screeching halt in Dodgers’ loss to Rockies

By Jack Harris

DENVER — For five innings on Saturday night, Clayton Kershaw navigated both a last-place opponent, the high-altitude elements and a quickly elevated pitch count.

Despite giving up two unearned runs in the first inning, he had kept the Colorado Rockies quiet over the next four as the Dodgers took a lead at Coors Field.

In the bottom of the sixth, however, it look just seven pitches for his outing to come to a screeching end.

The Rockies hit back-to-back singles against his curveball. They pulled in front with a two-run triple and an RBI single on consecutive first-pitch sliders.

How to watch and stream the Dodgers this season

Here’s a look at the Dodgers broadcast and streaming schedule for the remainder of the 2022 regular season:

