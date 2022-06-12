Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Live updates, start time and analysis

ICYMI: Clayton Kershaw and Dodgers lose to Giants, must cope with Walker Buehler’s absence

SAN FRANCISCO — On a day Clayton Kershaw returned to the mound for the first time in a month, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Walker Buehler might not do so again for at least “a good bit of time.”

Such was the dichotomy surrounding the Dodgers on Saturday, when neither their 3-2 loss to the San Francisco Giants nor Kershaw’s four-inning, two-run start coming back from injury was their biggest concern.

Instead, the status of Buehler’s injured right elbow hung over the club.

A night after exiting a start early because of right elbow discomfort, Buehler was diagnosed with an elbow strain Saturday after undergoing an MRI exam in Los Angeles and was put on the injured list.

According to Roberts, Buehler won’t need surgery and, as of now, is expected to pitch again. However, he won’t pick up a ball for six to eight weeks, then will need to rebuild arm strength and stamina, as if it were the start of spring training.

