Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Live updates, start time and analysis

Julio Urías thrives and three stars homer as Dodgers top Giants for seventh win in row

The Dodgers have started the second half of their season much like they finished the first.

They’re still getting excellent starting pitching.

Their star-studded lineup is still producing at the plate.

Most of all, they are continuing to win, picking up their seventh in a row — and third straight since the All-Star break — with a 4-2 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Saturday.

“I just think we’re playing good baseball,” manager Dave Roberts said. “When we can do that consistently, with who we have, you win a lot of ballgames.”

