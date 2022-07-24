Share
Live
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Live updates, start time and analysis

Share
Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw delivers during a game.
Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw will start Sunday against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium. Kershaw is 7-2 with a 2.13 earned-run average over 12 starts this season.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

The Dodgers look to extend their winning streak to eight games by sweeping the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. PT.

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know

ICYMI: Julio Urías thrives and three stars homer as Dodgers top Giants for seventh win in row

By Jack Harris

The Dodgers have started the second half of their season much like they finished the first.

They’re still getting excellent starting pitching.

Their star-studded lineup is still producing at the plate.

Most of all, they are continuing to win, picking up their seventh in a row — and third straight since the All-Star break — with a 4-2 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Saturday.

“I just think we’re playing good baseball,” manager Dave Roberts said. “When we can do that consistently, with who we have, you win a lot of ballgames.”

Read more >>>

Share

How to watch and stream the Dodgers this season

Here’s a look at the Dodgers broadcast and streaming schedule for the remainder of the 2022 regular season:

Share