Should Diego Cartaya fans be worried? Five takeaways on the Dodgers’ MLB draft

During the first round of this year’s MLB draft, Dodgers vice president of amateur scouting Billy Gasparino did the only thing he could last Sunday.

Sit and wait for the Dodgers first pick to come up.

“This time felt a little longer,” Gasparino joked. “I always blame [president of baseball operations] Andrew Friedman in these cases.”

Indeed, the Dodgers didn’t make their first pick this year until the beginning of the second round at No. 40 overall, a penalty for the club exceeding the luxury tax threshold last year.

Yet, even without a first-round pick, Gasparino emerged from the draft this week encouraged by the 19 other selections the Dodgers were able to make, confident they had found value in their overall.

Advertisement

Here are five takeaways from the Dodgers 2022 draft.