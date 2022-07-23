Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Live updates, start time and analysis

ICYMI: Cody Bellinger is Dodgers’ grand-slam hero vs. Giants

There was an eruption from the crowd. Air horns over the public address system. And, in a dramatic scene in the bottom of the eighth inning at Dodger Stadium on Friday night, a cathartic relief from the Dodgers hitter who perhaps needed it the most.

With the bases loaded and the score tied, shades of the old Cody Bellinger finally reappeared at Chavez Ravine.

In an 0-and-2 count with two outs, the former most valuable player and once-feared left-handed slugger unloaded on a curveball over the plate, blasting a monumental — and, the Dodgers hope, momentous — grand slam that sent the team to a 5-1 win over the San Francisco Giants.

