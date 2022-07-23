Share
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías delivers against the Cleveland Guardians.
Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías will start against the Giants on Saturday. Urías is 8-6 with a 2.89 earned-run average over 18 starts this season.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Julio Urías gets the start for the high-flying Dodgers as they try to clinch the series against the visiting San Francisco Giants. First pitch is scheduled for 4:15 p.m. PT.

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

ICYMI: Cody Bellinger is Dodgers’ grand-slam hero vs. Giants

By Jack Harris

There was an eruption from the crowd. Air horns over the public address system. And, in a dramatic scene in the bottom of the eighth inning at Dodger Stadium on Friday night, a cathartic relief from the Dodgers hitter who perhaps needed it the most.

With the bases loaded and the score tied, shades of the old Cody Bellinger finally reappeared at Chavez Ravine.

In an 0-and-2 count with two outs, the former most valuable player and once-feared left-handed slugger unloaded on a curveball over the plate, blasting a monumental — and, the Dodgers hope, momentous — grand slam that sent the team to a 5-1 win over the San Francisco Giants.

