Dodgers vs. Seattle Mariners: Live updates, news, score and analysis

After getting a taste of October baseball in April over the course of an intense three-game series with the San Diego Padres, the Dodgers will make their second foray into the AL West this season when they play the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Monday night.
Dustin May (1-0, 1.74 ERA) will be on the mound for the Dodgers and Justus Sheffield (0-1, 4.91 ERA) gets the start for the Mariners. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:10 p.m. PDT.
Follow along for the latest updates, news and analysis from the game.
Padres are for real, and maybe the Dodgers should be nervous
Nervous? Just a little?
After years of running uncontested through the National League West, after years of conditioning Los Angeles to believe baseball season really started in October, the Dodgers have a legitimate threat within their division.
The San Diego Padres are for real.
The Padres, who claimed a 5-2 victory Sunday in the series finale between the teams at Petco Park, are what they were expected to be, maybe more.
They can pitch with the Dodgers. They can hit with the Dodgers. They can flat-out play with the Dodgers.
Highlights from the Dodgers’ 5-2 loss to the San Diego Padres on Sunday.
The most exciting series of the young baseball season, a three-day prizefight between the Dodgers and San Diego Padres that exceeded the sky-high expectations, ended Sunday the way the first two games went.
There was a fierce energy inside Petco Park. Emotions were expressed unfiltered. Suspense hung on almost every pitch. The difference Sunday was that the Padres, not the Dodgers, made the plays to ultimately squeak out a 5-2 win, avoid a sweep and snap the Dodgers’ eight-game winning streak.
“It felt like a playoff series,” Dodgers center fielder Chris Taylor said. “Every game was close and high energy. The fans were into it. I expect all of our series against them are going to be similar to this.”
The three-run margin Sunday stemmed from a mistake in the eighth inning.