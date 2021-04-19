Dodgers vs. Seattle Mariners: Live updates, news, score and analysis

After getting a taste of October baseball in April over the course of an intense three-game series with the San Diego Padres, the Dodgers will make their second foray into the AL West this season when they play the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Monday night.

Dustin May (1-0, 1.74 ERA) will be on the mound for the Dodgers and Justus Sheffield (0-1, 4.91 ERA) gets the start for the Mariners. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:10 p.m. PDT.

Follow along for the latest updates, news and analysis from the game.