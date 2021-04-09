Take a look: Dodgers’ World Series rings feature 232 diamonds, 53 sapphires

An abundance of dazzling diamonds and Dodger-blue sapphires, a brilliant yellow-gold Commissioner’s Trophy and a classic red, white and blue team logo are among the artful details of the 2020 World Series ring players and coaches received in a ceremony prior to Friday’s home opener at Dodger Stadium.

The ring, designed and produced by Jostens, features about 222 round diamonds, 10 princess-cut diamonds, 45 custom-cut genuine sapphires and eight round genuine sapphires. It weighs 11.0 carats.

“For 32 years, Los Angeles waited for this moment, this team and this ring — and all that it represents,” Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten said in a statement.

“Jostens did a spectacular job designing these rings, which represent the sacrifice, determination and fortitude demonstrated by our players, coaches and entire organization to win a championship while overcoming unprecedented challenges.”

Advertisement

(Los Angeles Dodgers)

The Dodgers finished a pandemic-shortened 2020 regular season with a major league-best 43-17 record and beat Milwaukee in the National League wild card series, San Diego in the NL Division Series, Atlanta in the NL Championship Series and Tampa Bay in the World Series.

They played 18 postseason games in all and spent almost four weeks of October in the Arlington, Texas, bubble, where they played the final three rounds of the playoffs and won their first championship since 1988.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he saw the championship ring last week, but players didn’t get their first glimpse of the jewelry until Friday’s ceremony.

Advertisement

The ring top features the team’s interlocking “LA” logo, fashioned from 17 custom-cut sapphires, set atop an infield of diamonds, the basepaths consisting of 16 pave-set diamonds and accented by first base, second base, third base and home plate princess-cut diamonds.

An additional 29 diamonds — symbolizing the number of home runs the Dodgers hit in the Texas bubble — fill the interior of the baseball diamond. Another 16 sapphires and a halo of 44 diamonds surround the logo and the baseball diamond.

(Los Angeles Dodgers)

Advertisement

Adorning the top and bottom of the ring face is the title “WORLD CHAMPIONS” in block letters. Cascading down the sides of the ring top are 96 diamonds, with the top and bottom edges of the ring top accented by six princess-cut diamonds set in pennants, honoring the team’s six previous World Series tiles.

A combined 12 princess-cut sapphires — six on each edge of the ring top — represent the 12 homers the Dodgers hit in the World Series against the Rays.

The left side of the ring features the recipient’s last name in block letters above his uniform number set in diamonds, the logo the team adopted when it moved from Brooklyn to Los Angeles in 1958 — with a blue “Dodgers” in cursive lettering and a red-and-white ball depicted in flight — and Major League Baseball’s logo.

(Los Angeles Dodgers)

Advertisement

The right side features the words “LOS ANGELES” in block letters above a gold World Series trophy — accented with a single diamond.

The trophy is flanked by the year “2020,” set with 36 diamonds and underlined by eight round sapphires, one for each of the team’s eight straight NL West titles, and, in a salute to the team’s Southern California home, a pair of palm trees.

(Los Angeles Dodgers)

The inside of the ring is personalized with the player’s signature, a blue enamel “LA” logo and logos from the teams the Dodgers vanquished in the playoffs: the Brewers (2-0), Padres (3-0), the Braves (4-3) and Rays (4-2). The “LA” logo also adorns the exterior palm.

Advertisement

(Los Angeles Dodgers)

(Los Angeles Dodgers)

The custom Dodger blue player ring boxes are also the most elaborate championship ring boxes ever created by Jostens, the Minneapolis-based company said.

They feature a personalized nameplate, a rotating ring platform that spins when the box is opened and an interior light to showcase the ring. The box also has an interior LCD screen that plays a four-minute Dodgers 2020 season highlight video, complete with music and sound, each time the box is opened.

