Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Live updates, start time, score and news

Dodgers takeaways: L.A. technically hasn’t clinched playoff spot, MLB clarifies

SAN DIEGO — The Dodgers are not officially playoff-bound, after all.

Though Major League Baseball had initially recognized the Dodgers as clinching a playoff spot with their 11-2 rout of the San Diego Padres on Sunday — with playoff hats being passed out in the clubhouse, a congratulatory tweet from MLB’s official account and an “X” being briefly placed next to their name in the official online standings — the league had to backtrack on Monday because there are still three- and four-way tiebreakers that still exist.

The Dodgers now need one more win (or one more Milwaukee Brewers loss) to officially punch their ticket. They can still clinch the NL West as soon as Tuesday.

Either way, it won’t dampen the club’s mood after leaving San Diego with another series win over the Padres.

“There’s still a lot of work to be done,” manager Dave Roberts said Sunday. “I feel our best baseball is yet to be played.”

