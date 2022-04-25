Share
Live
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Live updates, start time and analysis

Share
Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler delivers against the Colorado Rockies.
Walker Buehler will make his fourth start of the 2022 season Monday when the Dodgers play the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field in Phoenix.
(David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

Walker Buehler takes the mound for a Dodgers team that has won 10 of its last 12 games entering Monday’s series opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

By Houston MitchellAssistant Sports Editor 

Here’s what you need to know

Clayton Kershaw nears club record, Cody Bellinger homers twice as Dodgers rout Padres

By Jack Harris

SAN DIEGO — Clayton Kershaw quietly continued his march toward club history.

Cody Bellinger emphatically extended his return to tantalizing form.

Together, the two former MVPs led the Dodgers to a 10-2 win against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, with Kershaw pitching five innings of one-run ball — he collected three strikeouts to move to within four of breaking Don Sutton’s franchise record — and Bellinger hitting two home runs in the rubber-match rout at Petco Park.

“Overall, it was a great day for us,” Kershaw said. “That’s how the machine works. It’s pretty cool to see.”

All eyes were on Kershaw to begin the afternoon.

With 2,690 career strikeouts entering the game, the left-hander was within reach of breaking Sutton’s four-decades-old mark.

Read more >>>

Share

How to watch and stream the Dodgers in 2022

Here’s how to watch and stream every game remaining on the Dodgers’ 2022 regular-season schedule:

Share