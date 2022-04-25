Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Live updates, start time and analysis

Clayton Kershaw nears club record, Cody Bellinger homers twice as Dodgers rout Padres

SAN DIEGO — Clayton Kershaw quietly continued his march toward club history.

Cody Bellinger emphatically extended his return to tantalizing form.

Together, the two former MVPs led the Dodgers to a 10-2 win against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, with Kershaw pitching five innings of one-run ball — he collected three strikeouts to move to within four of breaking Don Sutton’s franchise record — and Bellinger hitting two home runs in the rubber-match rout at Petco Park.

“Overall, it was a great day for us,” Kershaw said. “That’s how the machine works. It’s pretty cool to see.”

All eyes were on Kershaw to begin the afternoon.

With 2,690 career strikeouts entering the game, the left-hander was within reach of breaking Sutton’s four-decades-old mark.

