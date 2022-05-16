Share
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin throws during a baseball game.
Tony Gonsolin will make his seventh start of the season for the Dodgers on Monday against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium.
(Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

Fresh off a dramatic win over the Phillies, the Dodgers open a four-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. PDT.

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know

How to watch and live stream the Dodgers this season

Here’s a look at the Dodgers broadcast and streaming schedule for the remainder of the 2022 regular season:

ICYMI: How Justin Turner helped Gavin Lux redeem himself in Dodgers’ win

By Jack Harris

When the ball went between his legs, Gavin Lux tried not to show much emotion.

After committing a two-out error in the second inning Sunday, when his missed ground ball at second base led to four unearned runs for the Philadelphia Phillies, the Dodgers infielder tucked his glove into his arm.

He took off his cap and looked at the scout card for the next batter.

And when he returned to the dugout, he sat down next to starting pitcher Michael Grove, who was making his MLB debut, and didn’t say a word.

He didn’t need to.

“I gotta make that play,” Lux later acknowledged. “Everybody knows that … Those runs are on me.”

Read more >>>

