Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Live updates, start time and analysis

ICYMI: How Justin Turner helped Gavin Lux redeem himself in Dodgers’ win

When the ball went between his legs, Gavin Lux tried not to show much emotion.

After committing a two-out error in the second inning Sunday, when his missed ground ball at second base led to four unearned runs for the Philadelphia Phillies, the Dodgers infielder tucked his glove into his arm.

He took off his cap and looked at the scout card for the next batter.

And when he returned to the dugout, he sat down next to starting pitcher Michael Grove, who was making his MLB debut, and didn’t say a word.

He didn’t need to.

“I gotta make that play,” Lux later acknowledged. “Everybody knows that … Those runs are on me.”

Read more >>>