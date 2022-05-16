Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: How to watch, stream and start time

What you need to know: The Dodgers open a four-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night, a stint that includes a day-night doubleheader Tuesday and a day game Wednesday.

The Dodgers hold a fragile grip on first place in the National League West by percentage points (.636 to .629) over their SoCal neighbors to the south, the San Diego Padres, after their Sunday victory against Philadelphia, riding Gavin Lux’s double with two out in the ninth inning that drove in the tying and winning runs for a 5-4 win, and kept the Dodgers from an embarrassing four-game Phillies sweep.

Right-hander Tony Gonsolin (3-0, and 1.33 ERA) gets the start Monday against Diamondbacks’ left-hander Madison Bumgarner (2-1, 1.78). In the Dodgers’ first series against Arizona in late April, L.A. recorded one win and two losses at Chase Field in Phoenix.

The Diamondbacks had a streak of three consecutive series wins snapped when they lost two out of three to the Chicago Cubs over the weekend. Still, they ended a nine-game homestand with five wins and kept their season record over .500 at 18-17.

How to watch and listen to the game

When: 7 p.m. PDT (Monday); Noon and 7 p.m. PDT (Tuesday); 1 p.m. PDT (Wednesday).

Where: Dodger Stadium

TV: SportsNet LA (SNLA); MLB.TV (out of market only)

Radio: AM KLAC (570), KTNQ (1020) Spanish

