Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves: Live updates, start time and analysis

‘It was a really good day.’ Dodgers complete confidence-boosting sweep of Reds

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds have one of baseball’s lowest payrolls, one of its least productive lineups and, when measured by team ERA, the sport’s worst pitching staff.

They’re so far out of the playoff picture, even their executives seem to have raised the white flag, announcing this week they’ve booked a weeklong TopGolf event at their home stadium — in the middle of October.

Sweeping the Reds, therefore, will likely not be one of the Dodgers’ greatest accomplishments this season.

But for a team that had been struggling at the plate, battling injuries across the roster and playing a lot of uninspired baseball in recent weeks, the dominance they displayed in three straight wins this week — punctuated by a 10-5 rout Thursday that featured a season-high five home runs from the lineup — could have hardly come at a better time.

