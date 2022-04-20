Share
Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves: Live updates, start time and analysis

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin throws against the Reds.
Tony Gonsolin will start on the mound for the Dodgers in their series finale against the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

The Dodgers look to close out their three-game series against the Atlanta Braves with a win when Tony Gonsolin takes the mound in a matinee start.

By Houston MitchellAssistant Sports Editor 

Here’s what you need to know

Kenley Jansen retires Freddie Freeman for save in return to Dodger Stadium

By Jack Harris

Some fans cheered. Others booed. Almost everyone in attendance, however, were out of their seats, standing to get a glimpse of a sight Dodger Stadium had never seen.

Kenley Jansen made his return to the mound in Chavez Ravine on Tuesday night, entering from the visitors’ right-field bullpen and toeing the rubber in another team’s uniform for the first time in his career.

“California Love” wasn’t blaring from the speakers. A fanbase that had cheered (and sometimes booed) him the last 12 years offered only a mixed ovation.

But Jansen earned the save against his former Dodgers team anyway, completing the Atlanta Braves’ 3-1 win in fitting fashion — inducing a fly ball from former Braves star Freddie Freeman to end the game.

Read more >>>

