Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin delivers during a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin delivers during a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on April 26. Gonsolin is 2-1 with a 1.13 earned-run average over five starts this season.
(Gene J. Puskar / Associated Press)

Tony Gonsolin gets the start as the Dodgers go for the series sweep against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday at Truist Park. First pitch is scheduled for 4:20 p.m. PDT (SNLA | MLB.TV).

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

Tuesday recap: Pitcher Bobby Miller shines in victorious debut

By Jack Harris

ATLANTA — In his major league debut Tuesday night, Bobby Miller’s triple-digit fastball came as advertised.

Over the five strong innings against the Atlanta Braves, though, it was the rest of his arsenal that shined brighter than anticipated.

In the Dodgers’ 8-1 win at Trust Park, Miller put the full evolution of his game on display, giving up just one run on four hits and a walk while striking out five.

The club’s top pitching prospect began the evening pumping 100 mph heaters over the plate, flashing the pitch that made him a first-round draft pick and top-20 prospect in the sport.

But then, he started incorporating the rest of his wicked five-pitch mix, throwing the Braves’ talented lineup — which had been hunting his fastball early on — off balance with a steady stream of sliders and curveballs, sinkers and changeups.

