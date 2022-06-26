Share
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin delivers against the Cincinnati Reds.
Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin delivers against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday. Gonsolin is 9-0 with a 1.58 earned-run average over 13 starts this season.
(Aaron Doster / Associated Press)

Tony Gonsolin looks to continue his strong season as the Dodgers try to bounce back with a Sunday night win over the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. First pitch is scheduled for 4:08 p.m. PT.

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know

ICYMI: Dodgers learn Daniel Hudson is out for year, then bullpen falters in loss to Braves

By Jack Harris

ATLANTA — On Saturday afternoon, the Dodgers learned they’d be without set-up man Daniel Hudson for the rest of the season because of a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Later that night, they were reminded just how much they’ll miss him.

After coming back from a three-run deficit earlier in their game against the Atlanta Braves, the Dodgers’ 5-3 loss was cemented during a high-leverage sequence that, had he still been healthy, likely would have gone to Hudson.

With the score tied in the top of the eighth, the Dodgers summoned hard-throwing right-hander Brusdar Graterol out of the bullpen.

