Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler throws during a game.
Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler looks to continue his strong start to the season Sunday against the Chicago Cubs.
(Matt York / Associated Press)

Walker Buehler gets the start for the Dodgers as they go for the series sweep against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Sunday night.

By Houston MitchellAssistant Sports Editor 

As tough stretch begins, Dodgers’ starting pitching keys doubleheader sweep of Cubs

By Jack Harris

CHICAGO — Every season comes with difficult stretches in the schedule.

What the Dodgers embarked upon Saturday, however, is shaping up to be a uniquely demanding test.

Over a 30-day span, they will play 31 games in six cities. It includes just one day off and two doubleheaders.

It will force workloads to be managed in the lineup. And it will test the depth and stamina of a pitching staff that has been strong over the first month but is dealing with key injuries in the rotation and bullpen.

“Although yesterday was a great day to have off,” manager Dave Roberts said Saturday morning, following the team’s rainout against the Chicago Cubs on Friday, “there’s always a cost.”

