Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs: Live updates, start time and analysis

As tough stretch begins, Dodgers’ starting pitching keys doubleheader sweep of Cubs

CHICAGO — Every season comes with difficult stretches in the schedule.

What the Dodgers embarked upon Saturday, however, is shaping up to be a uniquely demanding test.

Over a 30-day span, they will play 31 games in six cities. It includes just one day off and two doubleheaders.

It will force workloads to be managed in the lineup. And it will test the depth and stamina of a pitching staff that has been strong over the first month but is dealing with key injuries in the rotation and bullpen.

“Although yesterday was a great day to have off,” manager Dave Roberts said Saturday morning, following the team’s rainout against the Chicago Cubs on Friday, “there’s always a cost.”

