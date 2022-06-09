Dodgers vs. Chicago White Sox: Live updates, start time and analysis

ICYMI: Dodgers back Tony Gonsolin’s strong outing in 4-1 win over White Sox

CHICAGO — For a brief moment Wednesday night, last year’s version of Tony Gonsolin started to reappear.

The right-hander gave up a home run and a double to lead off the fifth inning, then labored through a long at-bat that ended with a walk.

His pitch count was starting to rise. His secondary weapons looked a little out of whack. And the bullpen began to stir as the pitching coach Mark Prior came to the mound.

But then, this year’s new and improved version of Gonsolin returned.

He got the next three batters out to limit the damage in the fifth, returned to the mound for an impressive sixth inning, and ended his start in the Dodgers’ 4-1 win over the Chicago White Sox back in possession of the National League’s ERA lead, lowering his mark to 1.58 in a six-inning, one-run gem.

