Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Chicago White Sox: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Anderson delivers against the Washington Nationals on May 23. Anderson has a 7-0 record and a 2.59 earned-run average over 10 appearances this season.
(Nick Wass / Associated Press)

The Dodgers wrap up their three-game road series against the Chicago White Sox with Tyler Anderson getting the start on Wednesday at 11:10 a.m. PT.

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

How to watch and stream the Dodgers this season

Here’s a look at the Dodgers broadcast and streaming schedule for the remainder of the 2022 regular season:

ICYMI: Dodgers back Tony Gonsolin’s strong outing in 4-1 win over White Sox

By Jack Harris

CHICAGO — For a brief moment Wednesday night, last year’s version of Tony Gonsolin started to reappear.

The right-hander gave up a home run and a double to lead off the fifth inning, then labored through a long at-bat that ended with a walk.

His pitch count was starting to rise. His secondary weapons looked a little out of whack. And the bullpen began to stir as the pitching coach Mark Prior came to the mound.

But then, this year’s new and improved version of Gonsolin returned.

He got the next three batters out to limit the damage in the fifth, returned to the mound for an impressive sixth inning, and ended his start in the Dodgers’ 4-1 win over the Chicago White Sox back in possession of the National League’s ERA lead, lowering his mark to 1.58 in a six-inning, one-run gem.

Read more >>>

