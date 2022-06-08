Dodgers vs. Chicago White Sox: Live updates, start time and analysis

Ex-teammate AJ Pollock provides bit of payback in Dodgers’ loss to White Sox

CHICAGO — On the field, the Dodgers and AJ Pollock had a cordial reunion Tuesday afternoon.

Ahead of his first game against the team since being traded to the Chicago White Sox at the end of spring training, Pollock lingered around the cage as the Dodgers took batting practice at Guaranteed Rate Field.

He chatted and laughed with former teammates and coaches. He spoke to Dave Roberts for several minutes, the manager keeping an arm draped around his former outfielder most of the time.

“AJ helped us win a championship,” Roberts said. “He’s very well liked in the clubhouse and organization. To trade him was tough for everyone.”

Behind the scenes, however, the Dodgers identified Pollock as a potential weakness in the White Sox lineup.

During his first season in Chicago, the 34-year-old has been inconsistent. He entered with a .216 batting average, three home runs and a .586 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. And while he wasn’t in the starting lineup, the Dodgers saw him as a potentially favorable matchup if he came to the plate against their bullpen.

