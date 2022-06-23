Share
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw delivers against the Chicago Cubs.
Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw enters Thursday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds with a 4-1 record and 2.08 earned-run average over seven starts this season.
(Nam Y. Huh / Associated Press)

Clayton Kershaw takes the mound for the Dodgers as they look to pull off a series sweep over the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is scheduled for 9:35 a.m. PT.

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know

How to watch and stream the Dodgers this season

Here’s a look at the Dodgers broadcast and streaming schedule for the remainder of the 2022 regular season:

ICYMI: Freddie Freeman’s bat stays hot as Dodgers beat Reds 8-4

By Jack Harris

CINCINNATI — The next stop on this trip is the one Freddie Freeman has been waiting for the most.

On Friday, he will return to Atlanta for the first time since he left the Braves to sign with the Dodgers this offseason.

It is sure to be an emotional homecoming, one complete with a World Series ring presentation and likely plenty of tears from the star first baseman.

And it’s been a moment that, try as he might, has been on his mind for weeks.

“You’re probably gonna see me cry quite a bit on that Friday,” Freeman said last week, looking ahead to the reunion with his former team. “I can’t wait to go back, but I’m almost looking forward to it being over, so I can just try and concentrate on baseball.”

Read more >>>

