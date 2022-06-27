Share
Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dodgers pitcher Tyler Anderson delivers against the Arizona Diamondbacks on May 29.
Dodgers pitcher Tyler Anderson delivers against the Arizona Diamondbacks on May 29. Anderson is 8-0 with a 3.00 earned-run average over 13 appearances this season.
(Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)

After improving to 5-1 on their current road trip, the Dodgers open a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. First pitch is scheduled for 5:40 p.m. PT.

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

How to watch and stream the Dodgers this season

Here’s a look at the Dodgers broadcast and streaming schedule for the remainder of the 2022 regular season:

ICYMI: Dodgers overcome blown save to outlast Braves in potential October preview

By Jack Harris

ATLANTA — There was the former Dodgers closer, blowing a save against his old team.

There was the Braves one-time closer, also faltering against his former team in a game at Truist Park on Sunday that dragged deep into the night.

And, of course, there was the long-time Braves hero, burning his old club at the end of an emotional reunion weekend back in this city.

In the end, neither Kenley Jansen nor Craig Kimbrel nor even Freddie Freeman were part of the sequence that ultimately decided the Dodgers’ 5-3 extra-innings win — with Chris Taylor and Trea Turner instead providing the go-ahead RBIs to help the Dodgers take two out of three games against their National League nemesis.

Read more >>>

