Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies: Live updates, start time and analysis

ICYMI: Dodgers overcome blown save to outlast Braves in potential October preview

ATLANTA — There was the former Dodgers closer, blowing a save against his old team.

There was the Braves one-time closer, also faltering against his former team in a game at Truist Park on Sunday that dragged deep into the night.

And, of course, there was the long-time Braves hero, burning his old club at the end of an emotional reunion weekend back in this city.

In the end, neither Kenley Jansen nor Craig Kimbrel nor even Freddie Freeman were part of the sequence that ultimately decided the Dodgers’ 5-3 extra-innings win — with Chris Taylor and Trea Turner instead providing the go-ahead RBIs to help the Dodgers take two out of three games against their National League nemesis.

