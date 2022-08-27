Share
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Miami Marlins: Live updates, start time, score and news

Dodgers starter Dustin May pitches against the Miami Marlins during the first inning Aug. 20, 2022.
(Alex Gallardo / Associated Press)

Dustin May makes his second start of the season for the Dodgers as they continue their four-game series against the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot Park on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. PT.

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

ICYMI: Mookie Betts stars in clutch, powers Dodgers’ 10-inning win at Miami

By Jack Harris

Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts celebrates with first baseman Freddie Freeman.
Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts, right, celebrates with first baseman Freddie Freeman after defeating the Marlins in 10 innings Friday.
(Marta Lavandier / Associated Press)

MIAMI — A patchwork pitching plan and shaky defense in critical moments almost cost the Dodgers on Friday night.

A clutch performance by Mookie Betts, however, bailed them out in the end.

In a back-and-forth game that featured six lead changes, three ties and 10 innings, Betts’ two home runs, four hits and four RBIs lifted the Dodgers to a 10-6 win over the Miami Marlins.

“Unbelievable,” manager Dave Roberts said. “It was just such a great performance. We needed every bit of it.”

