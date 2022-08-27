Dodgers vs. Miami Marlins: Live updates, start time, score and news

ICYMI: Mookie Betts stars in clutch, powers Dodgers’ 10-inning win at Miami
MIAMI — A patchwork pitching plan and shaky defense in critical moments almost cost the Dodgers on Friday night.
A clutch performance by Mookie Betts, however, bailed them out in the end.
In a back-and-forth game that featured six lead changes, three ties and 10 innings, Betts’ two home runs, four hits and four RBIs lifted the Dodgers to a 10-6 win over the Miami Marlins.
“Unbelievable,” manager Dave Roberts said. “It was just such a great performance. We needed every bit of it.”
