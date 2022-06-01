Share
Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dodgers pitcher Mitch White delivers during a game against the Colorado Rockies.
Dodgers pitcher Mitch White will make his third start of the season Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates. White enters the contest with a 4.60 ERA over 15 2/3 innings this season.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

After dropping the first two games of the series, the Dodgers look to avoid being swept by the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 5:10 p.m. PDT.

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

Pirates have a blast beating the Dodgers and Julio Urías, spoiling festivities

By Steve Henson

The first occurrence was unprecedented. The second was unfathomable.

Utility player Tucupita Marcano hit a two-run home run off Julio Urías’ poorly located four-seam fastball in the second inning Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium, giving the Pittsburgh Pirates an early four-run lead.

Just as he did Monday night against Walker Buehler. Second inning. Poorly located four-seam fastball. That three-run home run provided Pittsburgh with an early lead.

The home runs were the first of Marcano’s big league career.

And they both led to frustrating Dodgers losses, this one by a 5-3 score. Marcano’s home run followed a two-run shot by Michael Chavis in the first inning, and the Pirates capped the scoring with a run in the ninth.

Read more >>>

