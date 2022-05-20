Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Live updates, start time and betting odds

Where is Walker Buehler? Dodgers ace is still searching for old self

Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler delivers during a win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

The Dodgers are six weeks into their season and the right-handed anchor of their rotation is still missing.

No, not that one.

The other one — their big-game pitcher, Mr. Game 163, the one with “Buetane” stitched on his glove.

Where is Walker Buehler?

Buehler wants to know too.

“This is my eighth start,” Buehler said. “I should be in game shape by now.”

The pitcher of record in a 5-3 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday, Buehler won for the fifth time this season and kept his ERA under 3.00.

The details were problematic, however.

Read more >>>