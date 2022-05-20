Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Live updates, start time and betting odds

Where is Walker Buehler? Dodgers ace is still searching for old self
The Dodgers are six weeks into their season and the right-handed anchor of their rotation is still missing.
No, not that one.
The other one — their big-game pitcher, Mr. Game 163, the one with “Buetane” stitched on his glove.
Where is Walker Buehler?
Buehler wants to know too.
“This is my eighth start,” Buehler said. “I should be in game shape by now.”
The pitcher of record in a 5-3 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday, Buehler won for the fifth time this season and kept his ERA under 3.00.
The details were problematic, however.
Dodgers vs. Phillies: Latest betting odds, lines and picks
From VSIN.com: Over the last seven days, Mookie Betts has provided the bulk of the offense for Dodgers. He’s batted .345 with 10 runs, seven RBIs, and three home runs. Meanwhile, it’s been Bryce Harper who has been hot for the Phillies. Over the last week, he’s batting .750 with four runs, five RBIs, and two home runs.
Dodgers Insights:
- Julio Urías has a reverse platoon split and is fortunate enough to be facing two same-handed bats today.
- Max Muncy has primarily hit in the top-half of the lineup this year (94% of the time), but he is projected to bat sixth in the batting order in this game.
How to watch and stream the Dodgers this season
Here’s a look at the Dodgers broadcast and streaming schedule for the remainder of the 2022 regular season: