Jaime Jarrín, Charley Steiner among Dodgers broadcasters to test positive for COVID-19

Multiple Dodgers broadcasters have tested positive for COVID-19, including Spanish-language broadcaster Jaime Jarrín and radio play-by-play voice Charley Steiner.

The team announced Wednesday morning that “a few members” of its broadcast team had tested positive, and that none of its broadcasters will travel to Philadelphia and Washington for upcoming series. Those games will instead be broadcast remotely.

The team closed its clubhouse to other media members on Tuesday night and Wednesday, the first time reporters had been barred from normal daily access this season. Manager Dave Roberts said no players, coaches or other on-field personnel have reported symptoms. He said the team isn’t doing any further testing.

“As an organization, we’re all just trying to be very cautious,” Roberts said. “But as far as in the clubhouse, coaches, training staff, [there’s been] nothing like that.”

Steiner, 72, told The Times he tested positive after experiencing symptoms in recent days.

Jarrín, 86, told The Times he is isolating at home and also experiencing symptoms.

Both are vaccinated against the coronavirus. Neither worked the team’s doubleheader against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

The Dodgers didn’t disclose whether anyone else had tested positive in their announcement.

The team did not immediately announce broadcast teams for the series against the Phillies, which goes Friday to Sunday, or the Nationals, which is Monday to May 25.

After not sending its broadcast teams on the road in either 2020 or 2021, the Dodgers television and radio broadcasters began traveling again this year. The two upcoming series are the first time broadcasters won’t be on the road this season.

The team did not say whether broadcasters will travel to the third leg of the team’s upcoming trip, when it plays four games in Arizona next weekend.

Steiner, who said he has received both doses of his COVID-19 vaccination as well as two booster shots, wasn’t sure how long he would be away from the radio broadcasts. Having not previously contracted the virus, he said his positive result was a reminder for him that the pandemic isn’t over.

“We’re not done with this COVID stuff, we’re just not,” he said. “It’s gonna pop up unexpectedly like it did with me and the others.”

Steiner added: “The Dodgers have been unbelievably good in dealing with me, with us. But these are circumstances beyond our control.”