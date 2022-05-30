Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Live updates, start time and analysis

ICYMI: Tyler Anderson and Dodgers cap stellar road trip with sweeping performance

PHOENIX — They visited three cities in 10 days. They traveled more than 5,000 miles. They played almost 33 hours of baseball.

The most important number from the Dodgers’ 10-game trip the last two weeks: They won eight games, the last of which came Sunday in a 3-1 defeat of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Behind six scoreless innings from Tyler Anderson, an early scoring barrage that included a Will Smith home run and RBIs from Freddie Freeman and Trea Turner, and another successful day from the bullpen, the Dodgers completed a four-game sweep at Chase Field and finished their trip with an 8-2 record.

