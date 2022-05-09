Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Live updates, start time and analysis

ICYMI: Dodgers dominate Cubs again, completing sweep for sixth consecutive win

CHICAGO — It was baseball at its most boring, which meant the Dodgers were also at their best.

On Sunday night at Wrigley Field, there was little tension, thrill or suspense. Instead, the Dodgers completed a dominant three-game sweep of the Chicago Cubs with a stress-free 7-1 win.

The 31,424 inside the ballpark, and the national television audience watching on ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball,” weren’t treated to many highlights. The Dodgers’ runs came on two sacrifice flies, a wild pitch, an error, an infield single and a double play. There was a strong seven-inning, one-run start from pitcher Walker Buehler, who still isn’t at his absolute best.

The most memorable moment? Cubs catcher Willson Contreras accidentally hitting Max Muncy in the groin while trying to recover a wild pitch.

Read more >>>