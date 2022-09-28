Share
Live
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres: Live updates, start time and score

Share
Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías delivers against the San Diego Padres.
Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías will start against the San Diego Padres on Wednesday night. Urías is 17-7 with a 2.25 earned-run average over 29 starts.
(Gregory Bull / Associated Press)

Julio Urías gets the start as the Dodgers try to set a franchise record for regular-season wins Wednesday against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. PDT.

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know

ICYMI: Craig Kimbrel falters again in Dodgers’ loss to Padres

By Jack Harris

Dodgers relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel takes a moment before facing the San Diego Padres in the 10th inning Tuesday night.
(Gregory Bull / Associated Press)

SAN DIEGO — Even after being demoted from the closer role last week, Craig Kimbrel blew another game for the Dodgers on Tuesday night.

The embattled right-hander was far from the only culprit in the Dodgers’ 4-3 defeat to the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, in which shaky defense contributed to the Padres’ first three runs and the Dodgers lineup went one for 17 with runners in scoring position.

But it was Kimbrel’s blunders that proved fatal in the 10th: a pair of two-out walks, including a bases-loaded free pass to Jorge Alfaro that gave the Padres their third walk-off win over the Dodgers this year and fourth in which they scored the go-ahead run in the ninth inning or later.

“I just missed some fastballs and threw some uncompetitive pitches,” Kimbrel said. “Walked guys in.”

Read more >>>

Share

How to watch and stream the Dodgers this season

Here’s a look at the Dodgers broadcast and streaming schedule for the remainder of the regular season:

Share