Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres: Live updates, start time and score

ICYMI: Craig Kimbrel falters again in Dodgers’ loss to Padres

Dodgers relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel takes a moment before facing the San Diego Padres in the 10th inning Tuesday night. (Gregory Bull / Associated Press)

SAN DIEGO — Even after being demoted from the closer role last week, Craig Kimbrel blew another game for the Dodgers on Tuesday night.

The embattled right-hander was far from the only culprit in the Dodgers’ 4-3 defeat to the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, in which shaky defense contributed to the Padres’ first three runs and the Dodgers lineup went one for 17 with runners in scoring position.

But it was Kimbrel’s blunders that proved fatal in the 10th: a pair of two-out walks, including a bases-loaded free pass to Jorge Alfaro that gave the Padres their third walk-off win over the Dodgers this year and fourth in which they scored the go-ahead run in the ninth inning or later.

“I just missed some fastballs and threw some uncompetitive pitches,” Kimbrel said. “Walked guys in.”

