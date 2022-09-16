Share
Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Live updates, start time, score and news

Dodgers starting pitcher Dustin May winds up to deliver against the Marlins.
Dodgers pitcher Dustin May will start against the Giants on Friday. May is 1-2 with a 4.29 earned-run average over four starts this season.
(Michael Laughlin / Associated Press)

Dustin May continues his comeback from Tommy John surgery when the Dodgers open a three-game series against the rival San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. PDT.

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know

Julio Urías, Clayton Kershaw ... then who? Dodgers have time to figure it out

By Jack Harris

Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws against the San Francisco Giants on Sept. 7.
(Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

PHOENIX — There’s no one way to win in the playoffs. But there is a template that is usually idealized over all others.

Have a settled rotation topped with a couple bona fide aces. Have a few dominant arms to ride at the back end of the bullpen. And have an opportunistic lineup with enough star power to withstand the grind of the postseason.

This year’s Dodgers team has the latter squared away.

But when it comes to their pitching staff — rotation and bullpen, alike — they’re shaping up to have a far different October blueprint.

Manager Dave Roberts knows this.

How to watch and stream the Dodgers this season

Here’s a look at the Dodgers broadcast and streaming schedule for the remainder of the 2022 regular season:

