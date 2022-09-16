Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Live updates, start time, score and news

Julio Urías, Clayton Kershaw ... then who? Dodgers have time to figure it out

Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws against the San Francisco Giants on Sept. 7. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

PHOENIX — There’s no one way to win in the playoffs. But there is a template that is usually idealized over all others.

Have a settled rotation topped with a couple bona fide aces. Have a few dominant arms to ride at the back end of the bullpen. And have an opportunistic lineup with enough star power to withstand the grind of the postseason.

This year’s Dodgers team has the latter squared away.

But when it comes to their pitching staff — rotation and bullpen, alike — they’re shaping up to have a far different October blueprint.

Manager Dave Roberts knows this.

