Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Live updates, start time, score and news

Dodgers pitcher Andrew Heaney delivers against the San Diego Padres.
Dodgers pitcher Andrew Heaney will start Sunday against the San Francisco Giants. Heaney is 3-2 with a 2.84 earned-run average over 12 starts this season.
(Derrick Tuskan / Associated Press)

Andrew Heaney gets the start for the Dodgers as they go for the series sweep against the San Francisco Giants in prime time. First pitch is scheduled for 4:08 p.m. PDT.

By Jack Harris 

Here’s what you need to know