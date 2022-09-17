Share
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Live updates, start time, score and news

Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías delivers against the Miami Marlins.
Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías delivers will start against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday night. Urías is 16-7 with a 2.30 earned-run average over 27 starts this season.
(Marta Lavandier / Associated Press)

Julio Urías takes the mound as the Dodgers look to pick up their 100th win of the season Saturday against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. PDT.

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know

ICYMI: Dustin May looks like old self, is unhittable in five innings as Dodgers blank Giants

By Jack Harris

SAN FRANCISCO — The Dodgers were hoping for incremental improvements out of Dustin May on Friday night.

Over five hitless innings, the hard-throwing right-hander delivered much more.

In his best start since he returned from Tommy John surgery last month, May was as clinical as he was overpowering in the Dodgers’ 5-0 win over the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.

His fastball command was much more consistent than in his first four starts, as he walked just one batter while finding the strike zone with 40 of 69 pitches.

His secondary stuff was sharper. He used his curveball and changeup to help rack up four strikeouts.

Read more >>>

