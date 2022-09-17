Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Live updates, start time, score and news

ICYMI: Dustin May looks like old self, is unhittable in five innings as Dodgers blank Giants

SAN FRANCISCO — The Dodgers were hoping for incremental improvements out of Dustin May on Friday night.

Over five hitless innings, the hard-throwing right-hander delivered much more.

In his best start since he returned from Tommy John surgery last month, May was as clinical as he was overpowering in the Dodgers’ 5-0 win over the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.

His fastball command was much more consistent than in his first four starts, as he walked just one batter while finding the strike zone with 40 of 69 pitches.

His secondary stuff was sharper. He used his curveball and changeup to help rack up four strikeouts.

