Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Live updates, start time and analysis

Will Dodgers seek starting pitching at deadline? Loss to Rays highlights question

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — What started as a potential preseason concern for the Dodgers has turned into a sudden midseason conundrum.

Less than two months into the schedule, the team’s starting pitching might need to be shored up.

It’s a result of injuries at the major league level, coupled with thinning options on the farm.

And though Major League Baseball’s trade deadline isn’t until the beginning of August, speculation about the team’s need to add more on the mound is already beginning to start.

It’s an issue that was under the microscope in a 9-3 loss to the first-place Tampa Bay Rays on Friday, when Noah Syndergaard gave up six runs in six troublesome innings that raised his earned-run average to 6.27 — eighth highest in the majors among pitchers with at least 40 innings.

Read more >>>