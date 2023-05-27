Advertisement
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw delivers against the San Diego Padres.
Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw delivers against the San Diego Padres on May 5. Kershaw is 6-4 with a 2.98 earned-run average over 10 starts this season.
(Gregory Bull / Associated Press)

Clayton Kershaw gets the start for the Dodgers as they look to bounce back from Friday’s loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. PDT on Saturday (SNLA | MLB.TV).

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

Here's what you need to know

Will Dodgers seek starting pitching at deadline? Loss to Rays highlights question

By Jack Harris

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — What started as a potential preseason concern for the Dodgers has turned into a sudden midseason conundrum.

Less than two months into the schedule, the team’s starting pitching might need to be shored up.

It’s a result of injuries at the major league level, coupled with thinning options on the farm.

And though Major League Baseball’s trade deadline isn’t until the beginning of August, speculation about the team’s need to add more on the mound is already beginning to start.

It’s an issue that was under the microscope in a 9-3 loss to the first-place Tampa Bay Rays on Friday, when Noah Syndergaard gave up six runs in six troublesome innings that raised his earned-run average to 6.27 — eighth highest in the majors among pitchers with at least 40 innings.

Read more >>>

Dodgers TV schedule for the 2023 regular season

Here’s a look at the Dodgers TV schedule for the 2023 regular season. All times and broadcast/streaming options are subject to change.

