Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Washington Nationals: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin will start against the Washington Nationals on Monday.
Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin will start against the Washington Nationals on Monday. Gonsolin is 11-0 with a 2.02 earned-run average over 17 starts this season.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Tony Gonsolin looks to stay undefeated on the season in Dodger Blue as the Dodgers open a three-game series against the Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium on Monday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. PT.

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know

How to watch and stream the Dodgers this season

Here’s a look at the Dodgers broadcast and streaming schedule for the remainder of the 2022 regular season:

ICYMI: Middle-of-the-order production drives Dodgers to sweeping win over Giants

By Jack Harris

The Dodgers’ big three opened the scoring Sunday afternoon when Mookie Betts, Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman hit consecutive singles to lead off the first inning.

But, in a perhaps auspicious sign for an at-times top-heavy lineup, it was the middle of the order that keyed a 7-4 win over the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium.

Unlike most days, when the Dodgers’ superstar trio typically carries the offensive load, the Nos. 4 to 7 batters in the order provided the most offensive fireworks.

Collectively, they went seven for 15 with six RBIs. They also orchestrated a pair of three-run rallies, helping the Dodgers (64-30) extend their winning streak to a season-high eight games and complete a four-game sweep of the Giants (48-47) for the first time since 1995.



