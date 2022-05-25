Dodgers vs. Washington Nationals: Live updates, start time and analysis

Mookie Betts becomes NL leader in homers in Dodgers’ 9-4 win over Nationals

WASHINGTON — Mookie Betts wasn’t supposed to be in the lineup Tuesday, scheduled for a rare day off after a recent tear at the plate.

But then, center fielder Cody Bellinger woke up not feeling well, according to manager Dave Roberts. The team had to tweak its plans. And Betts ultimately asked to stay in the lineup as the leadoff hitter.

“He came to me,” Roberts later recalled, “and said, ‘I know we talked about taking the day off. But I want to be in there.’”

In his latest dominant display that night, Betts made the decision count.

With two home runs that gave him the National League lead with 12, Betts led the way in the Dodgers’ 9-4 win against the Washington Nationals.

