Dodgers vs. Washington Nationals: Live updates, start time and analysis

ICYMI: Tyler Anderson tosses eight shutout innings as Dodgers rout Nationals

WASHINGTON — For a while Monday night, the weather seemingly posed a bigger threat to Tyler Anderson than almost anyone the Washington Nationals sent to the plate.

Through five innings, the veteran left-hander was perfect, using his herky-jerky delivery and changeup-heavy arsenal to mow through a rebuilding Nationals lineup that, aside from slugger Juan Soto, failed to instill much fear.

Something that was concerning: Rain lurked in the forecast throughout the night, threatening to potentially halt the game amid Anderson’s pursuit of history.

“I was kind of hoping it would stay as it was,” manager Dave Roberts said. “Any delay would not have been helpful.”

In the end, the downpour never came. During the Dodgers’ 10-1 win at Nationals Park, however, hits from the home team finally did.

