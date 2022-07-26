Share
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Washington Nationals: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dodgers pitcher Mitch White delivers against the San Francisco Giants on July 21. White is 1-2 with a 3.78 earned-run average over 14 appearances this season.
(Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

Mitch White gets the start for the Dodgers as they continue their three-game series against the Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. PT.

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know

ICYMI: Juan Soto at center stage again in return to L.A. as Dodgers’ win streak ends

By Jack Harris

Juan Soto and Trea Turner both used the word “crazy” Monday afternoon.

For Soto, crazy that he could be traded by the Washington Nationals before the Aug. 2 deadline.

To Turner, crazy that the Dodgers seem to be one of his potential — and maybe most likely — landing spots.

“I don’t know if I can recruit,” said Turner, a former teammate of Soto’s on the Nationals until getting dealt to the Dodgers last year, “but I’m a Dodger, and hopefully he’s a Dodger as well.”

Read more >>>

