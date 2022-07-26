Dodgers vs. Washington Nationals: Live updates, start time and analysis

ICYMI: Juan Soto at center stage again in return to L.A. as Dodgers’ win streak ends

Juan Soto and Trea Turner both used the word “crazy” Monday afternoon.

For Soto, crazy that he could be traded by the Washington Nationals before the Aug. 2 deadline.

To Turner, crazy that the Dodgers seem to be one of his potential — and maybe most likely — landing spots.

“I don’t know if I can recruit,” said Turner, a former teammate of Soto’s on the Nationals until getting dealt to the Dodgers last year, “but I’m a Dodger, and hopefully he’s a Dodger as well.”

Read more >>>