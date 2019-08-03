Dodgers’ Walker Buehler dazzles with 15-strikeout complete game in win over Padres

The pitches came fast and furiously, mid-90 mph fastballs that set up three straight devastating two-strike sliders. In consecutive at-bats to begin Saturday’s game, Fernando Tatis Jr., Wil Myers and Manny Machado each struck out.

A week after getting roughed up in Washington, Walker Buehler was locked in from the start.

The Dodgers right-hander dominated against the San Diego Padres, tossing a dazzling 15-strikeout complete game in the Dodgers’ 4-1 win. It was Buehler’s second career complete game and second-most strikeouts in a start. After the final out – a 94 mph cutter Eric Hosmer couldn’t catch up to – the 54,010 crowd at Dodger Stadium gave him a raucous standing ovation.

Buehler, a first-time All-Star this year, was uncharacteristically clunky against the Nationals last Sunday. He couldn’t escape jams in the fifth or sixth innings and gave up seven runs (four earned) on his 25th birthday.

But back at home Saturday, he displayed perhaps the most important trait he shares with Clayton Kershaw and Hyun-Jin Ryu, the other members of the Dodgers’ dominant trio of starters.

Resiliency.

Buehler struck out at least one batter in every inning, didn’t record a walk and didn’t allow an extra-base hit until a Manuel Margot solo home run in the top of the eighth.

Trouble was rare and quickly handled. Facing a two-on, no-out jam in the fourth — contrived by a leadoff error and single — Buehler fanned Hosmer with a high heater before inducing a double-play from Hunter Renfroe. Two innings later, he dialed up another inning-ending double-play against Myers.

Buehler became the youngest Dodgers pitcher to record double-digit wins in a season since Clayton Kershaw in 2013. He registered his fourth double-digit strikeout game this year (he hasn’t walked a batter in any of them), and only needed 110 pitches to do it.

With Buehler (10-2) dealing, the Dodgers offense did more than enough. Justin Turner opened the scoring with a solo home run in the fourth. Will Smith sparked a three-run (two of which were unearned) fifth by aggressively stretching for a leadoff double on a blooper to left. After a pair of Padres errors and RBIs from Matt Beaty, Max Muncy and Turner, San Diego starter Cal Quantrill (4-3) was chased from the game.

As usual, the Dodgers (73-40) nipped any sort of mini-slump in the bud. Buoyed by another exhibition on the mound, they improved to 62-11 when scoring four runs or more.

The Dodgers’ best starters — including Kershaw and current Cy Young candidate Hyun-Jin Ryu, who is on the 10-day injured list but only expected to miss one start — have habitually bounced back from rocky starts, delivering rock-solid showings their next time out.

Since the beginning of May, the trio has collected 40 quality starts (at least six innings, no more than three earned runs) in 47 opportunities, 12 of which belong to Buehler.

Kershaw remains the only one of the three who failed to earn a quality start in consecutive appearances, and that was when he threw at hitter-friendly Chase Field in Arizona and Coors Field in Colorado in back-to-back games. As a result, the Dodgers have only suffered two losing streaks of more than two games, a key reason they own the best record in baseball.