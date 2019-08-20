Clayton Kershaw passes Sandy Koufax on the Dodgers’ all-time wins list

Throw six innings or more, allow three earned runs or less, toss about 95 pitches. Lather, rinse repeat.

Clayton Kershaw has been like clockwork this season, the Dodgers left-hander’s metronome-like march through 2019 continuing with a milestone victory in Tuesday night’s 16-3 thrashing of the Toronto Blue Jays before a raucous crowd of 50,030 in Dodger Stadium.

Kershaw allowed three runs and six hits in six innings, striking out six and walking three, for his 19th quality start in 22 games. He’s gone at least six innings in every start and has not thrown more than 101 pitches.

The 166th victory of Kershaw’s career moved him ahead of Hall of Famer Sandy Koufax and into fifth place on the Dodgers’ all-time wins list behind Don Sutton (233), Don Drysdale (209), Dazzy Vance (190) and Brickyard Kennedy (181).

“That’s pretty special — it speaks to his work ethic and longevity in the game,” fellow Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill said of Kershaw. “It’s something that shouldn’t be taken lightly. I always say these moments don’t come around often, so you have to enjoy them. It’s pretty cool to see.”

Kershaw, who improved to 13-2 with a 2.71 ERA on the season, has been effective despite a gradual drop in the velocity of his fastball, which has fallen from an average of 93.6 mph in 2015 to 90.3 mph this season according to Fangraphs.

But better command of the pitch, combined with the smart sequencing of a repertoire that includes a sharp-breaking slider and a slow, looping curve, has put the 31-year-old Kershaw, a three-time National League Cy Young Award winner, back in the conversation for the award.

“I think it’s his ability to expand the plate and use his slider back-door, use his curve more,” Hill said. “When you open up that other side of the plate, hitters can’t just look in one area of the strike zone. They have to respect away and in and also up, because he has that great spin rate and carry on his fastball.”

Kershaw was not dominant Tuesday night. He allowed solo homers to Bo Bichette in the first inning, Derek Fisher — on Lakers Night in Chavez Ravine, no less — in the third and Bichette again in the sixth, equaling the number of homers he gave up in his previous eight starts.

But the Dodgers turned four double plays in the first six innings to ease the stress on Kershaw, who kept the quality start intact by striking out Teoscar Hernandez with a runner on third to end the sixth, and backed him with a 15-hit attack that included five home runs.