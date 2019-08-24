Kenley Jansen notches save and Justin Turner homers in Dodgers’ win over Yankees

If the Dodgers are to win a World Series this season, they will need Kenley Jansen to shut down opponents. Saturday offered a preview. The Dodgers’ closer, after some initial trouble, got the job done in the Dodgers’ 2-1 win over the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium.

The right-hander, making his first appearance since blowing a save Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, escaped a bases-loaded jam to protect the one-run lead and earn his 27th save this season.

The ninth inning began with a head-scratcher. Down 3-1 in the count, Didi Gregorius attempted to drop a bunt down the third-base line against the shift. It was a savvy idea as the leadoff hitter. But he tried again with two strikes and bunted foul again, gifting an out to the Dodgers.

Confusion soon followed. After Gleyber Torres hit a single through the infield, where the second baseman would’ve stood if not for a shift, Brett Gardner smacked a groundball to first baseman Matt Beaty’s right side. Beaty put his glove on it with a dive, but the ball squirted away and Gardner was safe with a single.

Gio Urshela then hit a chopper to third baseman Justin Turner, who opted to try to get Gardner at second base. His throw was initially ruled in time but Gardner toppled Max Muncy with his slide into second base. Muncy didn’t attempt to throw to first base, instead falling to the ground while Torres scored from third base.

Torres was told to return to third base — the umpires said time was called — and the play at second base was reviewed. The call was overturned, leaving the bases loaded with one out for Mike Tauchman. Jansen struck him out on three pitches and Gary Sanchez on four pitches to end the game. Jansen’s velocity was higher than in recent games. He touched 96 and threw other pitches 95 and 94 mph.

After scoring two runs in four innings against CC Sabathia, the Dodgers went scoreless against four Yankees relievers over four frames. They’ve scored nine runs while compiling 43 strikeouts over their last four games. It is a rare offensive slump for the National League’s highest-scoring bunch.

For the second straight day, a vibrant, October-like environment developed at Dodger Stadium. The Yankees had taken the first meeting between championship contenders Friday, treating the Dodgers like the Dodgers have treated many opponents this season in a 10-2 drubbing. Saturday’s game proved more competitive between the teams with the best records in the majors.

The starting pitching matchup was one between hurlers at the opposite ends of their careers. Tony Gonsolin is a 25-year-old rookie. Saturday was his fourth career start and fifth appearance. The Dodgers are confident he will become a mainstay on their pitching staff for years to come.

Sabathia’s best years are behind him and, after this one, he doesn’t have any left. The 39-year-old left-hander has already announced he will retire after this season, his 19th in the majors. As a rookie in 2001 with the Cleveland Indians, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was his teammate.

Saturday marked Sabathia’s 557th career start, not counting the postseason. For the first few hundred, he was a hard thrower who blew pitches past hitters and overcame the occasional command mishap. That changed in the middle of the decade when he lost velocity and was forced to adapt. He did so and, for the last three seasons, became an effective pitcher again. It was an evolution similar to the transformation Clayton Kershaw has successfully executed this season.

Sabathia, however, has taken a step back during his last hurrah. He entered Saturday’s outing, perhaps his final in a National League ballpark, with a 5.01 earned-run average and baseball’s highest home run rate. His homer problem surfaced in the third inning when Justin Turner lofted a flyball just over the left-field wall for a two-run home run. It was Turner’s 23rd this season. Sabathia has given up 26.

Those were the only runs Sabathia surrendered on five hits and a walk in his four innings. He struck out seven and lined out on a 97-mph fastball to right field in possibly his final career plate appearance.

Gonsolin outpitched his veteran counterpart. He held the Yankees hitless through three innings, until Aaron Judge smashed a 3-2 fastball to the batter’s eye in center field to lead off the fourth. It was Judge’s second home run in as many days. Gonsolin exited after throwing 76 pitches with the Dodgers leading 2-1, shifting the game’s balance to the scrutinized bullpen.

Joe Kelly was summoned first. The hard-throwing right-hander, who began the day with a 1.42 ERA in 27 outings since May 28, recorded a clean sixth inning before encountering turbulence in the seventh. He departed with two outs and two on after walking Mike Tauchman. Pedro Baez replaced him to snuff out the blaze against pinch-hitter Gary Sanchez. Baez succeeded by inducing a groundout.

Baez returned to the mound in the eighth inning and struck out Cameron Maybin and D.J. LaMahieu on eight combined pitches to bring up Judge. The battle began with Baez firing a 97-mph fastball by the towering slugger for strike one. The next three pitches were changeups. Judge took two for balls before swinging through the third for strike two. He fouled off the next pitch, a 98-mph fastball, and took a changeup just low of the strike zone.

The scene was set. Full count. Power versus power. A pitcher who has reversed his reputation in these spots against a hitter as capable as any in the sport to tie the score with one swing. The crowd roared. Baez decided to go with another changeup, a pitch he’s mastered over the past year, and Judge whiffed.