Dodgers recall catcher Austin Barnes and place Russell Martin on bereavement list

Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes bats during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies on July 16.
(Getty Images)
By Jorge CastilloStaff Writer 
Aug. 24, 2019
10:44 AM
After sending him to the minors to rectify his offensive woes, the Dodgers recalled catcher Austin Barnes from triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday. Catcher Russell Martin was placed on the bereavement list to create a vacancy on the roster.

Barnes is back after batting .250 with six home runs 20 games for Oklahoma City. In 70 games for Los Angeles this season, the 29-year-old was one of the least productive offensive players in the majors, batting .196 with five home runs.

Martin, 36, must miss at least three games but can’t miss more than seven while on the bereavement list. The 14-year veteran is batting .207 with four home runs in 69 games this season.

