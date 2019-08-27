Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Dodgers

Dodgers’ Justin Turner appeals one-game suspension for making contact with umpire

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner argues with home plate umpire Rob Drake after striking out to end Monday’s game against the San Diego Padres.
(Associated Press)
By Jorge CastilloStaff Writer 
Aug. 27, 2019
2:54 PM
SAN DIEGO — 

Major League Baseball announced Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner was given a one-game suspension Tuesday for making contact with home-plate umpire Rob Drake in the ninth inning of the Dodgers’ 4-3 loss to the San Diego Padres on Monday.

Turner has chosen to appeal and will be eligible to play until the appeal process is complete.

The incident occurred after the Dodgers had issues with Drake’s strike zone throughout the game. It culminated when Turner struck out looking to end the game on a pitch he believed was a ball. Turner voiced his displeasure and said Drake instigated the contact. Replays of the pitch showed it appeared to catch the low outside corner of the strike zone.

“I asked him, ‘You call that a strike?’” Turner said after the game. “He told me it was right down the middle, which was pretty upsetting. If he thinks that’s down the middle .... no matter, he was missing a lot of pitches throughout the night.

“And then he walks into me and told me not to bump him, which also upsets me. I’m not trying to bump him or touch him in any way, but when you walk into me, and then cry foul like I hit you or something, it’s brutal.”

