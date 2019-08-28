Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Dodgers

Max Muncy hit-by-pitch scares Dodgers but result is only a right-wrist contusion

Dodgers’ Max Muncy reacts after being hit by a pitch during the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres on Wednesday in San Diego.
Dodgers’ Max Muncy reacts after being hit by a pitch during the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres.
(Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images)
By Jorge CastilloStaff Writer 
Aug. 28, 2019
8:16 PM
SAN DIEGO — 

Max Muncy exited the Dodgers’ game against the San Diego Padres on Wednesday when he was hit by a pitch near the right wrist in the fifth inning. X-rays showed a right-wrist contusion, which was great news for the Dodgers.

Matt Strahm hit Muncy with a 94-mph fastball. Muncy walked down the first-base line in obvious pain. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and a trainer emerged to check on him. Muncy was removed from the game after a brief discussion.

An All-Star for the first time this season, Muncy is second on the Dodgers in home runs (33) and RBIs (87). The infielder is batting .253 with a .900 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in 129 games.

