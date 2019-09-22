Cody Bellinger’s grand slam highlights Dodgers’ 100th victory in home finale

The Dodgers’ 100th win of the season was much like many of the 99 that preceded it.

There was strong starting pitching, in the form a seven-inning, three-run, eight-strikeout outing from Hyun-Jin Ryu. There was an offensive explosion at the plate, the Dodgers’ lineup detonating again in a five-run fifth inning.

And there were synchronized screams of “MVP!” showering from the stands as Cody Bellinger rounded the bases, his go-ahead grand slam having brought Dodger Stadium to a tremor.

The only twist to the Dodgers’ 7-4 defeat of the overmatched and last-place Colorado Rockies, which gave the club its eighth 100-win campaign and second in the last three years, came via Ryu.

In 117 career games and 254 career plate appearances, Ryu had never hit a home run. That changed when he connected with a two-strike Antonio Senzatela fastball over the plate, sending it over the wall in right-center to tie the score with one swing.

Dodgers pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu is congratulated by third base coach Dino Ebel after hitting a solo home run against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday. (Associated Press)

Ryu rounded the bases for the first time with a plodding gait. He ducked through a frenzied dugout celebration, protecting himself from the pounding of pats on the back. He plopped down on the bench and tried to catch his breath. For once, the gelatinous starting pitcher known for his deliberate pace looked gassed. The rest of the Dodgers lineup came to life.

In the next at-bat, Joc Pederson drew a walk. Gavin Lux and Justin Turner followed with singles. With the bases loaded, the Rockies turned to the left-handed reliever Jake McGee to face Bellinger. The second pitch of the at-bat, a center-cut fastball, was deposited into the right-field pavilion.

The Dodgers cruised to the century mark from there. After Ryu allowed a two-run homer to Sam Hillard in the top of the seventh, one of two home runs he allowed in an otherwise unblemished 95-pitch outing, Corey Seager and Will Smith answered with solo shots in the seventh and eighth innings, respectively.

Dustin May pitched a scoreless eighth inning, and Kenley Jansen limited the Rockies to one run in the ninth.

The Dodgers saluted their home crowd, which climbed to a franchise season record of 3,974,309, as they exited the field, but didn’t treat their 100-win milestone with any extra importance. September wins are practically superfluous now, with the Dodgers’ spot in the postseason already secured. For a franchise haunted by the letdowns of October’s past, their results next month are the ones that will matter.