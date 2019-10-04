Dodgers’ comeback falls short in NLDS Game 2 loss to Nationals

The door cracked open for the Dodgers in the seventh inning Friday when Sean Doolittle, not Stephen Strasburg, appeared on the mound at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers, gasping for six innings opposite Strasburg, had reached their destination. They had nine outs to prey on the Washington Nationals’ dreadful bullpen and steal Game 2 of the National League Division Series.

It was wide open when Corey Seager stepped into the batter’s box with the bases loaded and two outs in the ninth inning. The rejuvenated Daniel Hudson, a Dodger last season, stood 60 feet, 6 feet away. A clash ensued.

After taking a called strike, Seager fouled off the next three pitches. He took the next two for balls and fouled off the seventh pitch. All seven pitches were fastballs. The seventh was a slider that darted in on Seager’s hands. Seager swung through it for strike three to conclude the Dodgers’ failed comeback attempt in a 4-2 loss.

The Dodgers’ offensive gameplan was elementary in theory: force Strasburg to throw excess pitches and test his limits. The best way to beat the Nationals, as they accomplished in Game 1 Thursday, is to expose the team’s glaring weakness: the middle relief.

Advertisement

The Nationals, clawing to avoid facing elimination, exhausted their best options in unprecedented fashion to sidestep their biggest problem. Doolittle, the closer to begin the season, was summoned two innings early. Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, was deployed for the eighth inning. The ninth Hudson.

Doolittle, a left-hander, entered with left-handed hitters Cody Bellinger and Max Muncy due up. Doolittle outlasted Bellinger, striking him out on eight pitches. His ninth pitch was a 95-mph fastball down the middle that Muncy demolished. The ball traveled 413 feet into the right-field pavilion. Muncy flipped his bat to the infield grass a few feet in front of him. The Dodgers had eight outs to produce one more run. Doolittle concluded the eighth inning without stumbling again to dwindle the expiration number to six.

The next three outs came in succession in a cameo appearance by three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer. The right-hander, pitching after logging five innings in Tuesday’s wild-card game, was given the eighth inning. He struck out the side on 14 pitches.

Hudson, a Dodger last season, was called on for the ninth inning. Justin Turner welcomed him with a ground-rule double. Hudson retired the next two hitters before issuing an intentional walk to Muncy and Will Smith drew a walk to load the bases with two outs for Seager.



Advertisement

A comeback was necessary after Strasburg outpitched Clayton Kershaw.

Kershaw’s early-game struggles from the regular season — he compiled a 5.79 ERA in the first game — seeped into Friday. The Nationals ambushed him for a run in the first inning and two more in the second. He plunked two of the first eight batters he faced after hitting two of 706 batters during the regular season. He needed 44 pitches to secure six outs.

1 / 20 Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw grimaces after hitting Nationals batter Juan Soto with a pitch during the first inning. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 2 / 20 Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner can’t field a leadoff double by Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner in the first inning. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 3 / 20 Washington Nationals batter Juan Soto gets hit by a pitch thrown by Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw during the first inning. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times) 4 / 20 Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw walks back to the mound after hitting Nationals batter Jaun Soto with a pitch during the first inning. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 5 / 20 Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw delivers during the first inning against the Washington Nationals. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 6 / 20 Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger crashes into the wall chasing a run-scoring double hit by Washington’s Anthony Rendon during the second inning. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 7 / 20 Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger can’t reach a double hit by Washington Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times) 8 / 20 Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg delivers against the Dodgers in the second inning. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 9 / 20 Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw watches third baseman Justin Turner a pop-fly bunt during Game 2 of the National League Division Series. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 10 / 20 Nationals second baseman Howie Kendrick hits a run-scoring single against the Dodgers in the first inning. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 11 / 20 Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw slides to field a bunt by Washington Nationals center fielder Victor Robles before throwing him out at first base during the fourth inning. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 12 / 20 Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw reacts after giving up a run-scoring single in the second inning against the Washington Nationals. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times) 13 / 20 Washington Nationals base runner Adam Eaton scores a run past Dodgers catcher Will Smith during the second inning. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 14 / 20 Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager shows his frustration after taking a called strike three during the fourth inning against the Washington Nationals. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 15 / 20 Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy can’t catch a ball hit by Washington Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon down the first baseline in the fifth inning. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times ) 16 / 20 Dodgers right fielder Joc Pederson hits a double off Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg during the sixth inning. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times) 17 / 20 Dodgers pitch hitter Matt Beaty is congratulated by left fielder A.J. Pollock after scoring the Dodgers’ first run on a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning against the Washington Nationals. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times) 18 / 20 Will Smith gets the Dodgers’ first hit of the game during the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times) 19 / 20 Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against Nationals pitcher Sean Doolittle in the seventh inning. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 20 / 20 Dodgers shortstop Gavin Lux fields a throw from left field as Washington Nationals baserunner Ryan Zimmerman pulls in with a double during the eighth inning. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

And as he did in most of his regular season starts, Kershaw discovered a grooved after the turbulence. The left-hander retired 13 of the final 15 batters he faced after Anthony Rendon’s two-out double in the second inning. He managed to complete six innings on 99 pitches. He struck out four and walked one.

One of the few questions remaining over the final month of the Dodgers’ regular season was how they would line up their starting pitchers for the National League Division Series. Kershaw, Walker Buehler, and Hyun-Jin Ryu were largely interchangeable. The decision was relayed to the players at the beginning the week. Buehler was given Game 1. Kershaw was assigned Game 2. Game 3 fell to Ryu.

It was the second straight October Kershaw was tasked Game 2. Last season, it was a stunning decision. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said it was easier to sell Kershaw, whose playoff history doesn’t inspire confidence, on the idea this year.

“It’s hard to get his respect and so you get good respect by, not necessarily longevity, but by performance,” Roberts said. “And so I think that with Walker’s track record, albeit short, what he’s done over this sample, has shown Clayton that it’s justified.”

Buehler further proved his standing as the club’s big-game pitcher with six scoreless innings Thursday. Kershaw held the Nationals scoreless for five batters Friday.

Advertisement

Trea Turner smacked the game’s first pitch, a 91-mph fastball in off the plate, past a diving Turner down the left-field line for a double. The Dodgers caught a break when Adam Eaton gave away his at-bat attempting to drop a bunt. It was the only out Kershaw would secure before loading the bases with a walk and hit by pitch for Howie Kendrick. The former Dodger laced a one-out single through the hole on the left side for the game’s first run.

The Nationals didn’t score again, leaving the bases loaded, but added two more runs in the second frame. Kershaw ignited the trouble by plunking Victor Robles to lead off the inning. Adam Eaton knocked Robles home with a two-out single. Anthony Rendon cracked the next pitch for an RBI double to give Washington a 3-0 lead.