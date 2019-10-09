October was here and the Dodgers choked.

Again.

Ahead by two runs and only six outs from victory in the fifth and final game of a National League Division Series, the Dodgers found a way to lose Wednesday night.

The resulting despair was intensely familiar to this city, which is more than three decades removed from its last World Series championship. In these parts, baseball’s postseason has become synonymous with failure.

One particular detail of the defeat was especially recognizable. Costing the Dodgers their two-run advantage was their most accomplished, most respected and hardest-working player.

The player was Clayton Kershaw.

Again.

“Everything people say is true right now about postseason,” Kershaw said. “I understand that.”

The lead vanished over successive pitches delivered by Kershaw in the eighth inning that will live in infamy, a slider to Anthony Rendon that was whacked over the outfield fence and a slider to Juan Soto that met the same fate.

The 3-1 edge that Kershaw inherited from starter Walker Buehler was erased, setting up a go-ahead grand slam by Howie Kendrick in the 10th inning.

The Dodgers lost the game 7-3, and the series three games to two.

Kershaw was despondent.

“I let down the guys in the clubhouse,” he said. “That’s the hardest part every year. When you don’t win the last game of the season and you’re to blame for it, it’s not fun.”

His latest attempt to rewrite his postseason legacy resulted in only more autumnal heartbreak.

Removed from the game after serving up the home run to Soto, Kershaw retreated to the bench. He sat alone, hunched over, occasionally running his hands through his hair.

There are legitimate questions to be asked whether Kershaw was set up to fail by manager Dave Roberts.

Three years ago, at the same stage of the postseason, against the same opponents, Roberts managed a masterpiece. With a depleted pitching staff, Roberts won the fifth game of that NLDS by extending Kenley Jansen for 22/3 innings and calling on Kershaw to record the last two outs. Jansen and Kershaw were two of the five relievers Roberts used that night to cover the final 61/3 innings.

“If I had to pick one game of managing in my brief time, that’s probably it, No. 1,” Roberts said this week.

The game Roberts managed Wednesday night was the antithesis of that, as one head-scratching decision followed another.

Buehler threw 97 pitches in the first six innings. His career high for a game was 111 pitches, but Roberts nonetheless sent him back to the mound for the seventh.

The 25-year-old promptly beaned the first batter, Kurt Suzuki. With his 117th pitch, Buehler walked Trea Turner, leading Roberts to summon Kershaw from the bullpen.

Kershaw was five days removed from his last appearance, a start in a Game 2 loss. He preserved the Dodgers’ 3-1 lead by striking out the Nationals’ No. 2 batter, left-handed-hitting Adam Eaton on three pitches.

He didn’t fare as well in the eighth inning.

His second pitch to Rendon was launched over the left-field wall. The Dodgers lead was down to 3-2.

Advertisement

Kershaw’s very next pitch was blasted over the right-field wall by Soto, the left-handed-hitting 20-year-old prodigy. The score was tied. Dodger Stadium was suddenly silent.

Roberts defended his decision to have Kershaw pitch to the heart of the Nationals lineup instead of Kenta Maeda. The Japanese right-hander replaced Kershaw and pitched a scoreless inning. Maeda pitched 42/3 innings in the series and didn’t give up a run.

“We wanted to keep Kenta away from Soto,” Roberts said. “You look at want Kenta’s done, he’s been a righty killer.”

Calling Kershaw one of the best pitchers in baseball, Roberts said, “I’ll take Clayton any day in that situation.”

The sentiment was of no consolation to Kershaw.

“I had one job to do,” he said. “Just get three outs. Got one out and didn’t get the other two. Went over the fence and cost us the game right there. It’s a terrible feeling. No excuses. Just didn’t make pitches and guy hit it over the fence, twice.”

Asked how long it would take him to get over this setback, Kershaw replied, “I don’t know how long. I’ve had to do it so much. I don’t know. It might linger for a while. I might not get over it, I don’t know. But spring training is going to come, I have to be ready to pitch, do my job as best I can.”

He promised to do that.

“I’m not going to hang my head,” he said. “I’m going to be here. I’m going to continue to try to fight, continue to try to compete. I’m not going to shy away from it, continue to do it.”

He will have to wait another year for his next chance.