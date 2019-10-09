Dodgers’ season comes to a stunning end in 10th-inning loss to Nationals

The fans remaining at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday night, the loyal ones who had stuck around to witness the stunning end of the Dodgers’ season, booed Dave Roberts when he finally emerged from the dugout in the 10th inning. They echoed their feelings on his walk back after the manager finally took the ball from Joe Kelly and gave it to Kenley Jansen.

It was all too late to salvage the Dodgers from elimination. The irreparable damage was done. Howie Kendrick had already smashed a fastball from the erratic Kelly over the center-field wall 410 feet away for a spine-cracking grand slam while Jansen, the reliever the Dodgers entrusted in those moments for the entire decade, watched from the Dodgers dugout, warm and ready to go.

It was the second bullpen collapse in the Dodgers’ 7-3, season-ending loss to the Washington Nationals in a decisive Game 5 of the National League Division Series. The first happened two innings earlier when Clayton Kershaw, summoned to pitch in relief, allowed two solo home runs on three pitches to squander the Dodgers’ lead.

The Dodgers’ game plan in this series was to wait out the Nationals’ vaunted starting pitchers and exploit their dismal bullpen. On Wednesday, the Nationals, the heavy underdogs in the series, used the blueprint to topple the Dodgers.

Advertisement

Washington Nationals first baseman Howie Kendrick hits a grand slam off Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly in the 10th inning Wednesday. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

The bullpen performance spoiled a sparkling six-inning effort from Walker Buehler and sent the Dodgers to their earliest exit since 2015 while the Nationals advanced to the National League Championship Series for the first time.

Kershaw, the Dodgers’ Game 2 starter, entered in relief, and didn’t waste time. He struck out Eaton with three pitches, finishing him off 89-mph slider he swung through. Kershaw released a roar. His next three pitches offered different results.

The first was a curveball to Anthony Rendon below the zone to start the eighth inning. The next was another pitch below the zone, a slider, that Rendon golfed into the left field pavilion. The next was a slider up in the zone to Juan Soto. The 20-year-old wunderkind smashed it into the other pavilion. Kershaw crouched when the loud contact was made. He didn’t bother to look. Moments later, he handed the ball to manager Dave Roberts and walked off the field to boos. He took a seat on the bench by himself.



Advertisement

1 / 24 Washington’s Howie Kendrick hits a grand slam against the Dodgers in the 10th inning of Game 5 of the NLDS. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 2 / 24 Dodgers left fielder Enrique Hernandez celebrates his solo home run with teammates Joc Pederson, left, and catcher Russell Martin during the second inning. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times) 3 / 24 Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger makes a leaping catch at the wall during the fourth inning against the Washington Nationals. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 4 / 24 Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger makes a leaping catch at the wall during the fourth inning against the Washington Nationals. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times) 5 / 24 Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner throws out Washington’s Kurt Suzuki at first base as pitcher Walker Buehler ducks to avoid the throw during the second inning against the Nationals. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 6 / 24 Dodgers base runner Matt Beaty is tagged out by Nationals shortstop Trea Turner during the second inning of Game 5 of the NLDS. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 7 / 24 Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler delivers during the team’s 7-3 loss to the Washington Nationals in Game 5 of the NLDS. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 8 / 24 Washington Nationals starter Stephen Strasburg delivers against the Dodgers in Game 5 of the NLDS. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 9 / 24 Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy hits a two-run home run during the first inning of Game 5 of the National League Division Series against the Washington Nationals. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 10 / 24 Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 11 / 24 Washington Nationals right fielder Adam Eaton watches a home run hit by Dodgers second baseman Enrique Hernandez during Game 5 of the NLDS. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 12 / 24 Dodgers baserunner Cody Bellinger beats the tag of Nationals shortstop Trea Turner during the fourth inning. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 13 / 24 Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler celebrates after striking out Washington Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman during the sixth inning. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times) 14 / 24 Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw reacts after Washington’s Juan Soto hits a solo home run off him to tie the game in the eighth inning. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 15 / 24 Clayton Kershaw walks back to the dugout after giving up back-to-back home runs in the eighth inning against the Nationals. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 16 / 24 Clayton Kershaw sits by himself on the bench after being pulled from the game during the Dodgers’ season-ending loss to the Washington Nationals. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 17 / 24 Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw reacts as he enters the dugout during the eighth inning against the Nationals. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 18 / 24 Dodgers relief pitcher Joe Kelly swats a glob of gum away after pitching a scoreless ninth inning against the Nationals in Game 5 of the NLDS. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times) 19 / 24 The Nationals celebrate their series-clinching victory over the Dodgers. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 20 / 24 Washington Nationals first baseman Howie Kendrick hits a grand slam off Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly during the 10th inning of Game 5 of the NLDS. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times) 21 / 24 Washington Nationals teammates Brian Dozier, left, and Trea Turner celebrate their win over the Dodgers in Game 5 of the NLDS. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times) 22 / 24 The Washington Nationals celebrate their 7-3 win over the Dodgers in Game 5 of the National League Division Series. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times) 23 / 24 Dodgers players show their despair in the bottom of the 10th inning moments before losing to the Washington Nationals in Game 5 of the NLDS. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times) 24 / 24 LOS ANGELES, CA, WEDNESDAY 9, 2019 - Washington Nationals relief pitcher Sean Doolittle (63) leaps in joy as Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner (10) flies out to end game 5 of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times) (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

The Dodgers took an early lead in the first inning when Max Muncy stepped to the plate and saw three straight curveballs to begin the at-bat. None were strikes. Muncy laid off all of them to earn a 3-0 count. He was in control. Stephen Strasburg was forced to attack. Muncy took the next pitch — a fastball — for a strike before Strasburg threw another one. Muncy pounced, clubbing the the 95-mph offering into the right field pavilion for a two-run home run. It was his first career hit off Strasburg in 16 plate appearances. He raised his right arm as he rounded first base. The ballpark shook.

A familiar sequence stung Strasburg to begin the second inning. The right-hander fell behind Enrique Hernandez with a first-pitch curveball down and away. The next pitch was a fastball down the middle. Hernandez swatted it for a leadoff home run and a 3-0 Dodgers lead.

The swift outburst suggested the Dodgers had cracked the Strasburg code, but they didn’t. Strasburg allowed just two more baserunners — on an error and a single — over the next four innings before exiting. So the Dodgers got to the Nationals bullpen in the seventh inning ahead by two runs. They were right where they wanted to be, nine outs from a fourth straight trip to the National League Championship Series, before it all collapsed.